The Essex star shocked fans with a very daring outfit over the weekend

TOWIE star, Amber Turner has been giving us serious outfit envy recently.

And the Essex babe definitely got her fans talking with her latest look, as she stepped out in a VERY daring dress over the weekend.

Making an appearance for Geordie Shore star’s Sophie Kasaei’s 28th birthday at Essex hot-spot Faces, Amber looked incredible in the tight blue one-piece.

But while loads of celebs have opted for thigh-high splits on the red carper, Amber’s almost went up to her WAIST. Take a look for yourselves…

Out out 💙 Hair @hairbychloe_x makeup @bygeorgina_makeup bag @hadesignsltd A post shared by A M B E R T U R N E R 👑 (@amberturnerx) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

And her 359k Instagram followers were quick to comment on the risque fashion choice, with one writing: ‘Seriously no pants my god’.

Another said: ‘No way, there’s no knickers on there, while a third added: ‘Need some underwear on i think!’

And a fourth slammed: ‘Well that leaves almost nothing to the imagination – too tacky’.

But following the criticism, blonde beauty Amber decided to defend herself and prove she actually WAS wearing underwear.

Taking to her Insta Stories, Megan McKenna‘s BFF shared a picture of the dress along with an arrow pointing to a VERY discreet underwear line.

On the photo she sassily wrote: ‘For all you granny’s loosing ya head over my underwear sitchhh’, before adding: ‘It’s a navy thong (shhh) #caseclosed’.

The star also took to Twitter to slam her haters, as she told her fans: ‘I HAD UNDERWEAR ON. Was a navy blue high waisted seam free thong for all wondering ‘

And added: ‘If you zoom in enough you can see #caseclosed’. That settles that, then!

Amber’s eye-catching look comes after she was left heartbroken following her bitter split with TOWIE co-star, Dan Edgar.

The reality babe was seen breaking down in tears during the ITVBe series after discovering he’d slept with another girl while they were dating.

Well, at least Amber is making the most of the single life by enjoying some time with her pals. And we think you look incred!