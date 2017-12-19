Are these two more than just friends?

TOWIE star Amber Turner has broken her silence after speculation that she’s been ‘growing close’ to a well-known footballer.

The reality star was seen with Tottenham Hotspurs’ Dele Alli over the weekend when she shared Snapchat videos of the pair hanging out with pals during a night on the town.

Clips posted on the app showed Amber, 24, sitting close to Dele, 21, whilst her friend filmed them as they spent time at the Radio Rooftop Bar in London.

This led a source to reportedly tell The Sun: ‘Dele and Amber are understood to have grown close.’

But now Amber has spoken out to quash any sort of suggestion that she and Dele could be more than just mates.

‘Sorry false information,’ the blonde star tweeted about the gossip. ‘Nothing but a friendly convo!!’

Dele is currently dating model Ruby Mae whilst Amber is thought to be single after her budding romance with TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar failed to take off.

The reality star had previously cheated on ex-boyfriend Jamie Reed with Dan, causing much friction between the stars of the show.

So much so in fact that it was rumoured last month that Amber had had Jamie and his new girlfriend Jade Lewis AXED from the series to avoid having to film any more awkward scenes.

‘Jamie and Jade have sadly left the series and won’t be asked to do anymore filming with the show,’ an insider told The Sun. ‘Amber felt in a difficult position after her breakup from Jamie and wanted to keep her distance from him.

‘Bosses value Amber’s contribution to the show and her mum has even impressed viewers with her no-nonsense stance.’

It comes amid recent rumours that the cast could be facing the biggest shake-up ever as bosses reportedly look to AXE any ‘boring’ stars of the show – yikes.

There’s always dramz for the TOWIE stars on AND off screen, it seems.