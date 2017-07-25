The Essex star has hit back at the haters

Following the birth of TOWIE lady Amy Childs‘ daughter, Polly we’ve been enjoying the constant adorable mummy updates she’s giving us.

From photos of the little one giggling to sweet selfies of the two of them together – we literally can’t get enough.

Read: All the Latest TV news

But while 27-year-old Amy only gave birth to Polly – who she shares with ex, Bradley Wright – three months ago, it seems like she’s already come under fire following a trip to Ibiza.

Yup, after pictures emerged of the new mum enjoying her holiday relaxing by the pool, apparently a few nasty people couldn’t help but comment on Amy’s body.

And not one to take the criticism lying down, the reality star has hit back at body-shamers, reassuring fans that she loves her amazing bod! And too right…

Writing in her new! magazine column, Amy said: ‘The paps took pictures from such dodgy angles and I look so much bigger!

‘I just had a baby 12 weeks ago and yes, I do want to tone up more, but I am confident in my body – I don’t look too bad and I’m working on it now!’

More: Former TOWIE star Amy Childs reveals she is related to Love Island newbie Craig Lawson in sweet Instagram post

Explaining how online trolls affect her confidence, the star continued: ‘What gets me down is the negative comments. I’m a size 10 so people need to lay off.’ Agreed!

Talking about positive body-image, Essex lady Amy then defended fellow celeb Kelly Brook after the model was accused of tampering with her own bikini snaps.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kelly posted a sexy snap chilling in the sunshine when some eagle-eyed followers questioned whether the curved decking to the side of her waist meant she’d photoshopped the image.

Holiday Vibes #Provence #France #RoadTrip #HotelGalicci 🚗💨🌻❤️🍞🧀🍷 @jeremyparisi A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Talking about the drama, Amy added: ‘Kelly Brook was slated for Photoshopping a snap of herself in a swimsuit last week’.

‘But I admit I airbrush some of mine too. Lots of people do. Don’t worry Kel – we’ve all been caught out before!’

Good on you for coming clean, Amy. But we think you look great anyway!