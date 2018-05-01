You NEED to see Amber T's transformation

The stars of Essex based reality show TOWIE have changed quite a lot over the past few years.

Since the show first aired back in 2010, we’ve seen the guys and girls of the series transform themselves and it’s the ladies in particular who often have the most dramatic makeovers of all.

Some of the original favourites like Lauren Goodger and Gemma Collins have evolved their appearance since finding fame and newer additions to the cast – including Amber Turner and Georgia Kousoulou – have also been through a transformation following their arrival in the hit ITVBe programme.

As our photos below prove, the girls have resorted to various measures to alter how they look. For some it’s simply a case of a new hairdo and bolder make-up – check out the GC’s brunette locks in her before snap!

Meanwhile some members of the TOWIE line-up have confessed to having cosmetic surgery to switch up their image. Several of the cast including Amber T and Lauren G have admitted to having boob jobs, whilst the likes of Yazmin Oukhellou and Lauren Pope have openly spoken about going under the knife to change their noses.

Many of the ladies have changed before our eyes on our screens but Megan’s transformation is quite unique given that it happened across several TV shows! As her before picture shows, the reality star first found fame as a youngster on Britain’s Got Talent before going on to star in Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother before joining the cast of TOWIE.

It’s not all about more is more in these transformations though – Lauren P chose to have surgery to tone her look down by having her breast implants replaced for a smaller size.

Now it’s time to see just how much the TOWIE girls have changed – here’s the most shocking transformations of the current and past line-up…