You NEED to see Amber T's transformation
The stars of Essex based reality show TOWIE have changed quite a lot over the past few years.
Since the show first aired back in 2010, we’ve seen the guys and girls of the series transform themselves and it’s the ladies in particular who often have the most dramatic makeovers of all.
Some of the original favourites like Lauren Goodger and Gemma Collins have evolved their appearance since finding fame and newer additions to the cast – including Amber Turner and Georgia Kousoulou – have also been through a transformation following their arrival in the hit ITVBe programme.
As our photos below prove, the girls have resorted to various measures to alter how they look. For some it’s simply a case of a new hairdo and bolder make-up – check out the GC’s brunette locks in her before snap!
Meanwhile some members of the TOWIE line-up have confessed to having cosmetic surgery to switch up their image. Several of the cast including Amber T and Lauren G have admitted to having boob jobs, whilst the likes of Yazmin Oukhellou and Lauren Pope have openly spoken about going under the knife to change their noses.
Many of the ladies have changed before our eyes on our screens but Megan’s transformation is quite unique given that it happened across several TV shows! As her before picture shows, the reality star first found fame as a youngster on Britain’s Got Talent before going on to star in Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother before joining the cast of TOWIE.
It’s not all about more is more in these transformations though – Lauren P chose to have surgery to tone her look down by having her breast implants replaced for a smaller size.
Now it’s time to see just how much the TOWIE girls have changed – here’s the most shocking transformations of the current and past line-up…
Amber Turner: Before
Amber may have only joined the Essex squad in 2017 as Megan McKenna’s best pal. But back in 2012 , the 23-year-old was thrown into the spotlight after being caught on a date with Joey Essex following his split from Sam Faiers.
The baby face star might have only been 19, but she hit the headlines as a ‘mystery blonde’.
Credit: Getty Images
Amber Turner: After
Since then, Amber has admitted to undergoing a boob job last year, saying it’s ‘the best decision’ she’s ever made.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Georgia Kousoulou: Before
In 2014 a fresh-faced Georgia made her debut in TOWIE with a big smile on her face.
Credit: James Shaw/Rex Features/REX/Shutterstock
Georgia Kousoulou: After
Over time Georgia has honed her look and has admitted to having a boob job as well as a recent surgery on her nose which received a mixed reaction from fans.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Yazmin Oukhellou: Before
Back in 2015 Yazmin wasn’t yet a TOWIE star but still liked to pose for glam pics on Instagram.
Credit: Instagram
Yazmin Oukhellou: After
Since landing a role on the show Yazmin has undergone a rhinoplasty to give her a new nose.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Megan McKenna: Before
In 2011 a fresh-faced Megan auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent. She didn’t get through, but three years later she quite literally burst onto our screens as a star of Ex on the Beach.
Credit: Rex
Megan McKenna: After
These days she’s one of TOWIE’s biggest characters, and almost unrecognisable to the girl who sang in front of Simon Cowell…
Credit: Zak Hussein/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Lauren Goodger: Before
As one of the show’s original characters, Lauren’s been there since day one – flaunting her Essex tan and hair extensions.
Credit: Rex
Lauren Goodger: After
Since then she’s confessed to having lip fillers and Botox, lost a lot of weight before putting it back on again and toned down the make-up slightly.
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Gemma Collins: Before
Gemma first appeared on TOWIE to sell Kirk Norcross a car, sporting darker locks and a fuller face.
Credit: Rex
Gemma Collins: After
Her days of car sales are long gone, and Gemma has transformed into the ultimate Essex girl.
Credit: Instagram
Danni Armstrong: Before
Yes, this really is Danielle! Lockie’s ex-girlfriend looked completely different back in 2011 and, Jermaine Defoe’s girlfriend at the time, was clearly a fan of the wag look…
Credit: Rex
Danni Armstrong: After
The star left TOWIE in an emotional season finale but returned for a cameo appearance the following year in a Halloween special.
Credit: Rex
Chloe Sims: Before
Back in 2011 Chloe was a brunette taking her first steps into showbiz.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Chloe Sims: After
Now a TOWIE stalwart, Chloe has become a curvy blonde bombshell.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Lauren Pope: Before
Before signing up to TOWIE Lauren had already experienced fame as a glamour model and had a very different look back in 2003.
Credit: Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Lauren Pope: After
What a transformation! These days Lauren has toned down her style rather a lot.
Credit: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Lydia Bright: Before
A youthful Lydia was an early addition to the TOWIE cast as James ‘Arg’ Argent’s girlfriend.
Credit: Joanne Davidson / Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Lydia Bright: After
Not only has Lydia built a new career as an author, fashionista and businesswoman since joining TOWIE but she’s also transformed her style.
Credit: Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock