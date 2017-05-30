This is super cute

We’ve watched loads of our original TOWIE favourites grow up and fly the Essex nest.

First there was Mark Wright tearfully bidding farewell to his Brentwood pals only to become a huge telly star and marry one of the most beautiful women on this earth, Michelle Keegan.

Then there’s sisters Billie and Sam Faiers who are both settled down with their other halves and beautiful children.

While Essex OG, Amy Childs also now has her very own little family after giving birth to baby girl, Polly last month. Aw!

And now it looks like we’re about to welcome another TOWIE baby after former reality star, Billi Mucklow revealed she’s expecting her second child with footie player, Andy Carroll.

Taking to Instagram to announced the exciting news, Billi – who already has a one-year-old son, Arlo Thomas Carroll – shared a sweet picture with her 389k followers.

The 28-year-old can be seen posing in her bikini as little Arlo reaches down to touch her tummy and Billi also holds her hand over her small bump.

She captioned the adorable picture: ‘Suns Out Bump Out #BabyCarrollOnTheWay #BabyOnBoard’.

The photo didn’t go unnoticed by fans of the star as loads of followers were quick to congratulate the parents-to-be on their incredible news.

One wrote: ‘Incredible photo. Special. Thanks for sharing x’, another said: ‘Congratulations all of you lovely news’.

A third commented: ‘Oh that is lovely news congratulations x’, while a fourth agreed: ‘Fantastic news! Such a cute way to announce’.

Billi and Andy got together in summer 2013 and announced their engagement after a romantic mini-break in Rome in November the following year.

The former reality star revealed last year that she and her West Ham player BF plan to tie the knot in a huge ceremony next year, although this could be put on hold after the announcement of their second tot.

The star previously OK! magazine: ‘I wanted to spend a few months enjoying Arlo as a baby before we started getting busy with wedding stuff.

‘I definitely want a massive wedding, though.’

It’s going to be a busy ol’ year then. Congrats from everyone here at Now!