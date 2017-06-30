This clip of three-month-old Arthur has made our day

If there’s one thing we love about former TOWIE star, Billie Faiers – it’s the constant mummy updates she gives us on her two adorable children Nelly, 3, and three-month-old, Arthur.

And the 27-year-old has gone and melted our hearts with probably the cutest social media post to date, and you NEED to see it.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Posting the clip on Insatgram, Billie can be heard talking to the tot – who she shares with fiance Greg Shepherd – as he gurgles and giggles laid on his back.

As the mum-of-two asks: ‘Hello, are you talking?’, Arthur looks up at the camera in his adorable bib as he smiles and tries to join in with his mum talking.

Does anyone else think he’s trying to say hello?

My little sunshine 💙 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

And the post captioned ‘My little sunshine’ racked up an impressive 223k views in just a few hours while hundreds of with her 1.4million followers commented.

More: TOO CUTE! Former TOWIE stars Amy Childs and Billie Faiers reunite in adorable ‘baby club’ snap

‘He’s gorgeous. Love this stage when they find their wee voice :-)’, one followers wrote.



Another agreed: ‘This baby is to cute for words’, while a third commented: ‘Aww what a beautiful baby boy. This just made me smile. Thank you’.

And a fourth added: ‘Hes the most gorgeous adorable and pleasent little cutie pie … i actually thought he was a doll his skin is soo perfect… you must be so so proud’. N’aww.

And Billie has recently opened up about becoming a mum for the second time and how daughter, Nelly is getting on with being a big sister.

‘Nelly has taken to Arthur so well,’ she told the Daily Mail.



More: Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh goes public with THIS famous face!

‘She’s an amazing big sister and won’t leave Arthur’s side. Arthur is settling in perfectly – everyone absolutely loves him.’

Well, it definitely looks like Billie has the picture-perfect family life as she also treated fans to this sweet photo of her two children lying on her bed earlier this week.

These two chilling on mummas bed this morning 💙💗👶🏼👶🏼 A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Captioning the shot: ‘These two chilling on mummas bed this morning’, we can see why the reality star is enjoying her time as a mum.

Keep the pictures coming please, Billie!