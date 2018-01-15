We have no words...

Billie Faiers‘ latest Instagram photo has got A LOT of people talking – but not for the reason you’d expect.

The former TOWIE star has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday with her family in the Maldives (we’re not jealous at all).

But while relaxing on the sandy beaches, the reality star took to social media to post a photo of her 48-year-old mum in the sea, and it got us all like…

In the sizzling snap, Suzanne Wells wowed fans as she can be seesn emerging from the crystal clear water looking like an actual bond girl.

The age-defying grandma showed off her amazing figure and holiday tan in a stunning white bikini, with her blonde hair slicked back.

Just LOOK how amazing she is…

And clearly proud of her incred mum, Billie proudly wrote: ‘Yes, that’s my mumma’, beside the snap.



Unsurprisingly, Billie’s 1.5million followers had the exact same reaction as us and couldn’t believe Suzanne is 48-years-old – with many even mistaking her for 27-year-old Billie.

‘No wonder you girls are so gorgeous with a mum like that! She’s serious goals!’, said one.

While another commented: ‘Oh my goodness. I thought this was you. Stunning. Good family genes xx’.

‘The most glamorous granny that ever was!! Your mum is amazing!! ‘, added another, while a fourth simply wrote: ‘Body goals!’



Suzanne is currently enjoying her stay at the luxury Kuramathi Island Resort with Billie, her fiancee, and their adorable two children –, three, and 10-month-old

And it’s not just Billie’s mum who’s been wowing fans with her beach shots, as the TOWIE star herself has also been treating fans to a few of herself.

The first sees the mum-of-two with her back to the camera in a gorgeous red swimsuit, along with the caption: ‘Sunset’.

S❤️U❤️N❤️S❤️E❤️T A post shared by Billie Faiers (@billiefaiersofficial) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:31am PST

Another sweet shot shows Billie and her eldest child, Nelly sharing a sweet mother-daughter moment in the beautiful location, next to the caption: ‘I love you to the beach and back again’.

Anyone else got serious winter blues looking at these gorgeous pics? Us too…