The dramz-o-meter gets turned up to 11 on Sunday night’s TOWIE as it all kicks off between show stalwarts Bobby Norris and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will watch Bob square up to Arg over a misunderstanding concerning Gemma Collins – with Bob having to be physically held back as his anger grows.

It all starts when Arg gets the wrong end of the stick about a comment Bobby makes regarding Gemma’s recent photoshop scandal.

The star found herself in hot water over accusations she photoshopped her head onto a model’s body for her plus-size range.

Bobby is told: ‘Arg said earlier when someone went, “where’s Gemma”, you went apparently, “on photoshop.”‘

And when Bobby finds out that Arg has relayed his apparently jokey comments back to his girlfriend, the Essex boy sees red.

“Arg, this is where you need to know, you’re going to look like a sh*t stirrer,” an angry Bob tells Arg.

He adds: “This is where you need to not be a b*tch, Arg, because you’re a geezer. You’re a 30-year-old man.”

And when a riled Arg fires back, Bobby gets to his feet in rage shouting: ‘Are you joking me!?’

Before long, Bobby is being held back by Dean, which prompts raised eyebrows from the rest of the group.

But Bobby is still having his say, asking: ‘What the f*ck’s wrong with him!?’

Poor Gemma then tries to diffuse the situation, shouting: ‘Bob, I haven’t got a problem!’

But it seems nothing can calm Bobby’s rage. Oh dear.

Elsewhere in the episode, with Pete’s temporary departure looming, Shelby gets emotional as she expresses her uncertainty about what the future holds.

Meanwhile, having done his best to clear the air with Chloe S further to their confrontation, Jon finds himself in another hot headed exchange – this time with Myles, who is angry about the part Jon played in telling Courtney about his cheating.

Never a dull moment in Essex, is there!?

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sunday at 9pm on ITVBe