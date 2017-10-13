The Essex star has shared a photo without bandages for the first time

TOWIE favourite, Bobby Norris has been pretty open about his insecurities in the past – recently revealing that he’d undergone plastic surgery in order to change his nose.

But after keeping his new look under wraps since having the procedure last month, the Celebs Go Dating star has now taken to Instagram to show off the ‘amazing’ work.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

In the pouty social media selfie, Bob looks into the camera with his head slightly tilted to get the best angle, before opening up about his recent decision to get surgery.

Thanking the doctor who performed the nose job, the 31-year-old year old said: ‘So happy with the results from my septorhinoplasty at @elitecosmeticsurgery.

‘As somebody who has struggled to breath through one side of my nose for so many years, the difference is already unbelievable even though I’m still a bit swollen and bruised.

The Essex star added: ‘I can’t thank the amazing team enough for everything!! A*’.

So happy with the results from my septorhinoplasty at @elitecosmeticsurgery.. As somebody who has struggled to breath through one side of my nose for so many years, the difference is already unbelievable even though I'm still a bit swollen and bruised.. I can't thank the amazing team enough for everything!! A* A post shared by Bobby Norris (@bobbycnorris) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

And fans were quick to notice how different he looks, with one writing: ‘Amazing!!you look lovely bobby!!! If it makes you feel better that’s all that counts!!’

Another added: ‘Don’t go changing your looks Bobby you are adorable as you are stay that way’.

While a third wrote: ‘U always look amazing @bobbycnorris I’m so glad ur feeling better 😘😘’.

MORE: Ooh! TOWIE stars Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent rekindle their romance after VERY emotional reunion?

This is the first photo Bobby has shared of his nose without bandages after the reality star revealed he was flying to Turkey during a break from filming to have the treatment done.

‘ BFF was also snapped this week partying with his Essex pals at popular celeb party spot Sugar Hut in Brentwood, looking very happy with his new nose.

Well, we think Bob looks great either way!