It’s been a long, hard couple of months without the likes of Gemma Collins, Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks giving us serious lols on TOWIE.

Honestly, we don’t know how we’ve coped without it…

But as the new season looms (YAAAS), it looks like ITV bosses are making some dramatic changes to our favourite Essex reality show, as rumour has it seven, yes SEVEN stars are facing the chop.

Although the show hasn’t revealed who will be exiting the series just yet, a spokesperson for TOWIE did confirm: ‘There are a number of cast who have mutually agreed their time on the show has come to a natural end for now’.

Before adding: ‘We wish them well and look forward to another exciting year ahead for TOWIE’.

Eeeek! So which stars are in the firing line? Well, it looks like show favourites Mike Hassini, Chris Clark and Amber Dowding are among the famous faces leaving the ITVBe show when filming starts up again in March.

‘TOWIE is like a revolving door and producers are always on the lookout for new faces that can keep the show fresh’, an insider told The Sun.

‘Chris and Amber have left the series as a couple who’ve just moved into an apartment together – and often being in a happy relationship doesn’t work for the show.’

Similarly, the source added that Mike’s long-term romance with girlfriend Zoe Hamilton is the reason he’s been axed after only returning to the series last year.

It’s also claimed that Jack Rigden and Jordan Brook – who joined the cast in 2017 – are said to be in danger after they were ‘overshadowed’ by bigger personalities.

While fellow newbies Maddie Hooper and Ruby Lacey reportedly ‘failed to resonate with viewers’, so have also been given the boot. Brutal, right?

Although it’s good news for stars such as Amber Turner, Bobby Norris, Courtney Green and Myles Barnett who are thought to be having bigger storylines next season. As well as The GC, obviously…

Meanwhile Mario Falcone has confirmed his exit from the reality show, telling OK! Online: ‘I left in October yes, but on amicable terms. It just wasn’t for me anymore x.’

At this rate, there will be no stars left!