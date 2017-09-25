TOWIE producers are looking for extras to join the cast on set in Dublin...

The cast of TOWIE is going to be jetting off to Dublin next month to film a one-off episode in the Ireland capital as part of the current series of the reality show.

Now spotted an advert circulating Twitter, which is calling for extras to take part during filming, and we can reveal that the although the Dublin show has not yet been formally announced, we have been told the cast will be flying there to film an episode that will be aired in the middle of this current series.

The advert, complete with ITVbe and Lime Pictures logo reads: ‘The Only Way is Essex is coming to Dublin!!! Filming in Dublin 3/4/5 October club event on the 4th. If you’re aged 18+ and fancy filming with Essex’s most famous faces please WhatsApp.

‘WhatsApp 07342 164796 with the following details: #DUBLIN, name, age [date of birth] and your best selfie.’

Here at Celebsnow we love a good TOWIE special, as it’s often when sparks fly, so we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the cast when they head over to Ireland next month.

Maybe a spot of Riverdance, a pint or two of Guinness and hopefully as much luck as a four leaf clover. Either way, one couple we’re keen to see flourish is Lauren Pope and Jon Clarke share their first kiss on last week’s episode.