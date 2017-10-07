Some of these famous faces have changed their look...

Our Girl star Mich is the latest to change her look since moving to the home of TOWIE…

MICHELLE KEEGAN, 30

When she first sprang to fame on the Corrie cobbles, Michelle Keegan was known for her girl-next-door looks.

But since tying the knot with Essex boy Mark Wright and moving from her hometown Manchester in 2014, Michelle has undergone quite the makeover – something that’s never been clearer than in the trailer for her second series of Our Girl.

During the short teaser clip for the drama, which returns to screens on Tuesday, viewers noticed that Michelle has fuller lips and thicker eyebrows.

The star has also opted for much more dramatic, bold make-up since moving to Essex.

LAUREN GOODGER, 31

Original TOWIE star Lauren looks completely different to her reality debut in 2010.

Although she puts her new look down to make-up tricks, she admitted to a nose job in 2011

LAUREN POPE, 34

She recently made her comeback to the show, but that’s not the only thing that’s changed for Lauren.

The DJ has also overhauled her image since hitting our screens, thanks to a nose job and boob job.

CHLOE SIMS, 34

A regular since series two, Chloe has not only swapped her hair colour from brunette to platinum blonde, she’s also been open about going under the knife, once splashing out a whopping £19,000 on having her teeth done.