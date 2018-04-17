We weren't expecting this...

Amy Childs might have been keen to keep the identity of her unborn baby’s dad on the down-low, but her former TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims clearly had other ideas…

Yup, secrets don’t stay secret for very long in Essex, as 35-year-old Chloe has now outed the mystery man’s identity – and it turns out she used to date him herself!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘Congratulations to Amy Childs on her pregnancy news’, she wrote in her column for Star magazine.

‘I had a shock when I saw pictures of her with the father – I went on a date with him when I was 18!’ Shut uuuup!

The mum-of-one then went on to blab: ‘His name’s Ritchie and he used to live next door to my cousins Frankie and Joey [Essex]. But I haven’t seen him in years.’ Well, mystery solved!

More: ‘What’s going on with her BUM?!’ TOWIE’s Chloe Sims shocks fans with bizarre new photo

Amy – who’s already mum to eleven-month-old Polly with her ex Bradley Wright – shocked fans last month when she announced she was expecting again.

But good pal Chloe has been quick to stick up for the 27-year-old, as she blasted: ‘Some fans have said she’s having another baby too soon but as long as the baby’s cared for, you can’t judge people’s decisions’.

Meanwhile, Amy is thought to have been dating Essex lad Ritchie for eight months following her split from Bradley in June 2017.

Despite the loved-up pair going public back in February on holiday in Barbados, reality star Amy later revealed she won’t be making any public appearances with her beau.

Speaking about their exciting baby news, she told OK! magazine: ‘Me and my partner are over the moon about having a baby.

‘But he’s not in the least bit interested in being in the public eye, which is so nice and refreshing.We’re extremely happy and can’t wait to welcome a brother or sister for Polly.’

Congrats again, guys!