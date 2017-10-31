Chloe says the cast aren't too sad about Megan leaving...

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims has had her say on Megan McKenna’s exit from the show and her verdict is pretty brutal…

The reality star thinks Megan – who left the programme to focus on her budding music career – was a ‘coward’ to bow out before the series had ended and claims that the cast ‘won’t miss’ her. OUCH.

Chloe, 35, has also hinted that Megan’s emotional break-up with boyfriend Pete Wicks after their on-off relationship has had a negative effect on her relations with her co-stars…

‘Megan has left TOWIE to focus on her singing,’ the mum-of-one writes in her Star magazine column. ‘But she burnt a lot of bridges after splitting up with Pete and wasn’t left with many friends on the cast.

’It’s a cowardly thing to do because she should have seen the series out and tried to make amends so she could leave on a more positive note. It’s safe to say she won’t be missed.’

Ooh, harsh. It doesn’t end there as Chloe has made it clear that she thinks Pete will be better off without Megan, 25, now that she’s not a part of the show.

‘Let’s see if Pete returns to his old self without all the drama around anymore,’ says Chloe.

Megan and Chloe had a rather strained friendship whilst on the show together, with Chloe falling out with Pete when he reunited with Megan for a second time.

It comes after the former Ex On The Beach star revealed earlier this month that she was leaving the drama of TOWIE behind to work on her country music career – but didn’t rule out coming back one day.

‘I’ve absolutely loved my time on TOWIE, although this series has been emotionally draining so I need a break from all the drama and lies,’ she told The Sun Online. ‘I’d like to thank everyone at Lime Pictures and ITV for their ongoing support.

‘My music is really important to me and I just want to focus as much of my time on that as possible but I’d like to think I might return at some point.’

We’re not sure that Chloe would welcome that prospect somehow…