Take a look for yourselves!

TOWIE favourite, Bobby Norris shocked fans last month when he decided to undergo plastic surgery in order to change his nose.

After melting the nation’s hearts when he opened up about his insecurities on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating, the Essex reality star flew to Turkey at the end of September to have the procedure done.

But despite sharing a few snaps of his face covered in bandages, Bobby hasn’t yet unveiled the results of his nose-job on social media.

Well, now TOWIE co-star and BFF Chloe Sims may have just revealed all, as she posted a photo of the pair of them on her Snapchat account.

The reality stars can be seen smiling at the camera as they pose for the selfie – and fans are given a cheeky glimpse of Bobby’s new nose.

Last week, 31-year-old Bobby revealed he was flying out from Luton during a break from filming to have the treatment done alongside reality pal, Jemma Lucy – who opted for a Brazilian bum lift instead.

He later took to Instagram to show fans his heavily bandaged face following the surgical procedure, sharing a snap of himself chilling in the sun alongside the caption: ‘Poolside vibes’.

Poolside vibes ☀️ A post shared by Bobby Norris (@bobbycnorris) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The photos come after the reality star went on the hunt for love on E4 telly show, Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking about how he’d rate his looks with dating experts Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex, Bobby said: ‘We’re down there with the fours, maybe five at a push if I’ve had a spray tan.

The star added: ‘I think I’m seen as a bit of a joke, it’s hard. I just think people have their ideas before I even get to that bar – he’s not attractive, he’d be alright to have a gin and tonic with and he’d entertain us all night.’

‘I don’t think anyone has ever walked into a bar and thought, “I’d love to take him for dinner” and I don’t know why, because I’m not a bad person.’

AW! Well we think you look great no matter what, Bob!