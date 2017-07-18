Things could get awks!

TOWIE‘s Chloe Sims has been a great star of the show since she joined the cast way back in 2011.

The Essex lady has seen her fair share of dramz and now it looks like things could get a little AWKS on set.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘Body goals’: Fans praise TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong as she flaunts her amazing weight loss in latest snap

Chloe revealed her joy at the news of some of the old cast returning to the Essex show, with the likes of Mario Falcone, James ‘Arg’ Argent and Lauren Pope set to return.

Writing in her column for Star magazine, she said: ‘We’re going to start filming TOWIE in August. I had a photo call for some promo shots last week, so everyone had a catch-up.’

The reality star adds: ‘There are a few old faces coming back, but I can’t reveal who just yet!’

It looks like Chloe is more than happy to reunite with her old pals, but the Essex beauty threw some serious shade on some of the casts newbies.

Chloe wrote: ‘It’ll be nice to have some of the originals back, as it was too focused on the fame-hungry newbies last series.’ AWKS!

The last series of TOWIE saw the likes of Megan McKenna‘s bestie, Amber Turner and James Lock‘s girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou join the cast.

Amber was instantly caught up in the Essex dramz as it was revealed that she had cheated on her long term boyfriend Jamie Reed with hunky Dan Edgar. Eeek!

But Amber has previously claimed that one of the main reasons she is on the popular ITVBe show is to support bestie Megan, she revealed to Star magazine that, ‘I’ll always be there for Megan, so as long as she’s on the show, I’ll be on the show.’

Who knows who Chloe was talking about in those comments, but we’re sure we will find out eventually.

The Essex cast are set to return to our screens in August and it’s safe to say, we CANNOT wait!