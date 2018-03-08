Has Chloe just thrown some shade with her new look?

Jess Wright was compared to her former TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims this week after she shared a load of snaps rocking a new blonde wig on Instagram.

See what we mean?

But reality star Chlo clearly wasn’t keen on Jess copying her style, and just two days later she’s gone and dyed her hair brown.

Following a visit to her own salon in Essex, the 35-year-old took to Instagram with a couple of sexy shots of her dramatic transformation.

One snap sees Chloe pouting at the camera as she shows off her long, brunette curls which are hanging down her back.

And not to confuse you all, but does anyone else think her new do looks a little bit like Jess’ old dark hair?

Clearly Chloe’s fans do, as one said: ‘You and Jess Wright have swapped!’ And a second wrote: ‘I think Chloe and Jess are swapping hair styles.’

While a load of her 1 million followers just couldn’t wait to tell the reality star how great she looks.

‘Think it suits you better dark @chloe_simsstarship x’, one commented. While another agreed: ‘Has to be the nicest colour i’ve ever seen your hair!’



Chloe’s transformation comes as she prepares to start filming for the brand new series of TOWIE due to air later this month.

Along with her pals Dan Edgar, Pete Wicks and Gemma Collins, Chloe is due to fly away to Barcelona to enjoy a few days in the sun.

But it looks like there’ll be a few new faces joining the TOWIE gang for the 22nd season including two lads from Ex On The Beach and a former Miss Great Britain who you can read all about HERE.

Anyone else getting way too excited about TOWIE’s return? Us too…