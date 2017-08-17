Well, this is pretty awkward...

We’ve only got a few more weeks to wait until TOWIE starts up again – and it’s fair to say here at Now we’re just a lil’ bit excited…

As the cast start filming for a holiday special in Marbella, we can expect to see more bronzed skin, outrageously impractical beachwear and of course, full-on dramz.

But despite the show not kicking off until September, it looks like the tension has already started to build as Essex OG Chloe Sims has revealed her friendship with former BFF, Pete Wicks is OVER.

The pair were joined at the hip for the most part of last series, with Pete often confiding in Chloe during his explosive break-up with Megan McKenna.

But now that Pete and Megan have become Pegan once more, it looks like Chloe’s relationship with the reality hunk is no more.

‘My friendship with Pete ended last series,’ the mum-of-one told The Sun.



‘I’m not sure that we will be able to build that back up but stranger things have happened.

‘I feel like some friends come in your life for a little while and then go and they’re not meant to stay and maybe that is what Pete is.’ Eeek!

Megan and Pete’s fiery relationship caused a fair few rows with the rest of the cast last series – with Pete falling out with both Chloe and good pal Tommy Mallet.

And things didn’t get any better after Ex On The Beach star, Megan was left fuming when Pete was pictured cosying up to 34-year-old Chloe at an award’s bash just days after their split.

But after reconciling just a few months after their bitter break up, Chloe wants nothing to do with the pair, slamming: ‘No one really cares about them getting back together – they need to try and keep it a little more to themselves this time.

‘People aren’t really bothered which way it goes.

‘I hope this time round their relationship isn’t as toxic – I wish them luck and I guess we will see.’

And it looks like Pete agrees that his friendship with Chloe is done, also telling The Sun: ‘There’s no point in forcing it.’

Can anyone else feel an Essex row coming on?