Some followers aren't convinced by Chloe's new boyfriend...

No one saw it coming, but after weeks of speculation TOWIE‘s Chloe Sims and 5ive star, Abz Love seem to have FINALLY confirmed their romance with some couples pictures.

But these aren’t your average selfies – oh, no – they include beds, bath tubs and er… scrubbing brushes.

Yup, Essex beauty Chloe shared a saucy snap with her 983k followers on Wednesday evening looking very cosy with her boy band beau on an extravagant golden bed.

While Chloe pouts into the camera very sexily, 38-year-old Abz looks extremely pleased with himself wearing nothing but a few chains around his neck. Ooo la la.

Next to the raunchy shot, mum-of-one Chloe simply wrote: ‘#slumberparty #sweetdreams’.

But Chloe’s shocked fans seemed less than impressed with the saucy snap, insisting that she’s ‘too good’ for the pop star.

‘Have some sense Chloe,’ wrote one, while another added: ‘Wtf really!!! Not sure how I feel’.

A third follower commented: ‘Omg no way r they together’, and a fourth slammed: ‘I know it’s not all about that but look at their past relationships! You could do better.’

Er… ouch!

Meanwhile, 90s star Abz also took to Instagram earlier on in the day, posting an x-rated snap of himself in the bath with a lingerie-clad Chloe helping to scrub him.



Holding a bottle of Prosecco, the tattoo-covered singer winces into the camera wearing some tiny shiny shorts, as Chloe kneels down beside him.

Next to the cheeky pic, he wrote: ‘Rubadubdub…thanks for the scrub. #hotandsteamy’.

Hot and steamy indeed…

Although the Essex lady is said to be ‘the happiest she’s been in ages’ with her new man, Abz’s ex fiancée Vicky Fallon – who he split with in March this year – has recently slammed their romance.

In a scathing video posted on her YouTube account, Vicky wishes Chloe luck before joking that she’s ‘going to need’ it.

Awkward! But by the looks of these saucy photos – the celeb couple aren’t bothered one bit.