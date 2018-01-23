Chloe's working a more natural look and fans LOVE it!

TOWIE fans are used to seeing Chloe Sims glammed up to the nines but now she’s caused a stir by revealing a WAY more natural look.

The reality star ditched her make-up for a barefaced selfie over the weekend and left her followers stunned with her dramatically different transformation.

Chloe, 36, captioned the Instagram post ‘ME’ and revealed that she’d just had some beauty treatments.

In the snap the mum-of-one gazes at the camera as she holds her hair back to show off her glowing skin.

The photo soon racked up over 26,000 likes and fans were quick to compliment Chloe on her stripped-back look.

‘The best I’ve ever seen you look! Naturally stunning,’ one admirer wrote, and another said: ‘You look so much better all natural 😊 this is what girls should look up to’

And one gushed: ‘WOW!!!!! Just goes to show you actually look utterly fabulous without any make up. Twenty years younger. Amaaaaaazing’

Meanwhile a fellow fan added: ‘1000000 better without the make up seriously’

Praise indeed! Unfortunately for fans of her natural look it seems that it’s not here to stay as Chloe has since uploaded photos of her wearing bold make-up.

The TV star has previously revealed that she ditches the slap when she’s not in front of the camera – but will happily spend a whole HOUR doing it for a special occasion.

‘On a normal day, it takes me about 20 minutes to do my make-up,’ Chloe told Fabulous magazine in 2016. ‘I don’t wear that much when I’m not filming.

‘But if I have an event, I like to spend a whole hour just on my make-up because I really enjoy it.’

Chloe also admitted that she occasionally had Botox but had cut down on how often she had it done.

‘I still have Botox, but not as much as I did years ago. I’m also thinking of having a skin peel done on TOWIE,’ she explained.

We think you look fab just as you are, Chloe!