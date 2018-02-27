We're loving this look on Chloe!

TOWIE’s Chloe Sims has had a bit of a makeover after opting for a brand new hairdo – and it’s sparked a HUGE reaction!

The reality star revealed to Instagram fans on Monday that she’d swapped her long straight locks for a curly style and posted a stunning photo of her transformation.

‘CURLY SUE. Joel getting creative with my hair today @chloesbeautybaressex,’ Chloe, 36, captioned the snap.

In the picture Chloe sports bold eye make-up as she models her bouncy new tresses and fans are seriously LOVING her change of style, with the post having racked up over 45,000 likes.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: TOWIE’s Chloe Sims STUNS fans with dramatically different look in make-up free selfie

‘Wow. You look amazing.!!!’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Looking absolutely unreal babe! Please keep ur hair like this’

And one added: ‘you look amazing ! Your hair is goals !!!!!such a beauty’

Chloe also impressed some of her celeb pals with her revamped mane, with Lauren Pope and Kate Wright amongst those to show their love for the new look.

It’s left many of her followers keen to know how she created the style too – so c’mon Chlo, spill!

The mum-of-one continued to show off her curly ‘do as she posted further photos with her car and whilst modelling a casual outfit.

It certainly marks a very different look for Chloe, who we’re used to seeing rocking long and straight locks.

The TV star isn’t afraid to experiment with her style though and got her fans talking last month when she shared a stunning make-up free selfie.

Meanwhile Chloe was her usual glammed-up self when she made a surprise appearance in a special edition of Take Me Out on Saturday night.

During the show she bagged herself a date with Irishman Gavin which all went very well – until she discovered that he was only 24.

‘He’s so nice, so mature so it is a bit of a bummer because he’s so young,’ Chloe explained. ‘I think he’s a real catch and will make an amazing boyfriend to somebody who is younger.’

Ah well, we’re sure you won’t be short of admirers with that gorgeous hairdo, Chlo!