The TOWIE hunk looked very different three years ago

We love a good ol’ celeb throwback – mostly so we can swoon over cute baby snaps, laugh at questionable haircuts and cringe at a whole load of dodgy fashion choices.

But when TOWIE star, Chris Clark shared a photo of him and his pals from just three years ago – we couldn’t believe it was the same buffed-up Essex lad we’re used to seeing on our screens.

Sharing the EPIC snap on his Instagram page, 23-year-old Chris can be seen partying with pals at Croatia’s Hideout Festival back in 2014.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Captioning the photo: ‘Throwback/Transformation Thursday for ya! Hideout festival 2014 guess who’, we think it’s fair to say the ITVBe reality star has had a pretty major body transformation.

So much so that we had to double take to check which one is him… (Second from the left FYI).

Throwback/Transformation Thursday for ya! Hideout festival 2014 🤣🤣🤣 guess who 🤦🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Wearing a pair of red and black checkered shorts and with a cigarette in his mouth, a much short-haired Chris is completely unrecognisable in the holiday snap.

And Chris’ throwback definitely got his 289k followers talking, as one even thought it was a different Essex star altogether, writing: ‘Thought that was arg lad not you’.

More: ‘This AIN’T girl power!’ TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou takes aim at Little Mix after Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘mocks’ her

Best mate and TOWIE co-star, Myles Barnett – who’s standing next to Chris in the funny pic – also wrote : ‘You’ve got in better shape and I’ve got into worse’.

It’s no surprise that Chris’ fans were so shocked by the snap as he’s now a regular gym goer and also a fan of posting buffed-up selfies on social media à la this…

I've had two weeks off and defo don't like like this now.. back to the gym today 🤣🤣 A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on May 21, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

Jon Clark‘s younger brother recently sparked a bit of controversy when reports claimed that he admitted to dumping ex girlfriend and Little Mix lady, Jesy Nelson using his now-girlfriend Amber Dowding‘s phone. Yikes…

But Essex co-star Amber later DENIED that Chris did this by posting a lengthy message on Twitter in which she blasts the ‘false stories’.

‘This was never said by either of us because that never happened,’ she posted on Monday night. ‘Chris and I had no contact while we were separated. He didn’t text anyone from my phone.

‘Everyone has moved on, and we wish the media would too!’

Eeeek! We can’t WAIT to find out more when the new series of TOWIE starts next month…