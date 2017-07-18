‘Clearly excited to be going on holiday’

Star of TOWIE Chris Clark is currently sunning himself in Antigua with girlfriend Amber Dowding and, understandably, he’s pretty excited to be there.

But in one of his pre-holiday snaps fans couldn’t help but noticed he seemed really happy to be getting away.

Thanking a chauffeur company for getting him and Amber safely to the airport, Chris shared a photo of him wearing a stone-coloured hoody and shorts combo – showing off a questionable bulge in his crotch area…

While many simply pointed out his ‘d*ckprint’ with a series of aubergine emojis, but one asked: ‘What’s the bulge in your shorts?’ Another said: ‘Clearly excited to be going on holiday.’

Chris hasn’t responded to the cheeky comments, but no doubt they’re very good for his ego…

He and Amber wasted no time in turning the Pineapple Beach Club into a location for their very own photo shoot, with Chris posting another photo of him emerging from the sea – James Bond style – with the caption: ‘Not a care in the world.’

Amber also uploaded a photo of her leaning seductively against a palm tree, adding: ‘Beach days…’

Chris and Amber split in October – and he briefly dated Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson – but they rekindled their romance in May.

He later told OK! Magazine: ‘The time apart gave me time to grow up. We didn’t talk for nearly eight months and, during that time, I changed a lot and I think I can be a much better boyfriend to Amber this time around.

‘We’ve both seen other people but we’ve realised we’re happiest together.’