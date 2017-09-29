The Essex star has got very honest about the tragic news

TOWIE favourite Chris Clark has spoken out about the heartbreaking moment his girlfriend Amber Dowding discovered her mum was suffering from cancer.

The Essex star revealed his other half was left ‘devastated’ back in August when she found out her mother Maria, 50, was battling ‘aggressive’ stage three breast cancer and has now opened up about the tragic news.

Read: All the Latest TV news

‘I remember Amber’s mum and dad calling us and telling us to come home,’ Chris told The Sun.

‘We’d been on holiday together, and she was meant to stay at mine, but they said straight away that they wanted us there tonight.’

Recalling the sad day, he continued: ‘To see Amber – to see a human being react like that, I’d never had experience of that, it was devastating for her.’

More: TOWIE fans spot something VERY awkward about Lauren Pope’s vineyard date with Jon Clark…

Maria underwent chemotherapy this year and was told in March she was in remission.

And despite Amber being broken by the devastating news, Chris added that the tough experience has strengthened the family’s bond.

‘It brought the family closer together and now her mum’s in remission and she’s healthy and she’s so strong,’ he said.



‘It’s been a really hard experience for her though’.



In a bid to help other cancer patients, Chris took part in Stand Up To Cancer’s Great Canoe Challenge on Thursday.

He added: ‘The family didn’t let it defeat them and I think they’re such an inspiration and she does so much to raise money and awareness for cancer now.’

National Lottery Awards 🏆 . . . Hair by @hob_salons @hairbysmd Make up @bybeaumua Dress @houseofcb A post shared by Amber Dowding✨ (@amberdowdingx) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Chris’ honesty comes after Amber revealed the pair were taking a HUGE step in their relationship as they prepare to buy their first house together.

‘Things are really good’, the blonde beauty recently told The Sun.

‘We were apart for about six months but it was definitely good for us to have the break. We’re hoping to buy somewhere together soon, we’re just saving up.’

Despite now being more loved up than ever, the reality show couple only reunited a few months ago after Chris put an end to his romance with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

Speaking about getting back together after their break up back in October last year, Amber told the publication: ‘We learned a lot about ourselves in that time, but we’re older now and we trust each other more’.

Aw, it’s good to see the pair are so happy.