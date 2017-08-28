Chris opens up about the backlash

TOWIE‘s Chris Clark and Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson shocked everyone when the pair began dating.

But sadly their romance was short lived as Chris ended things.

The pair split in April, and now Chris has revealed that he received a huge amount of abuse and even death threats!

Speaking with the Daily Star on Sunday, he said: ‘Those fans are brutal. I still get the odd death threat.’

He added: ‘The level of abuse has been crazy’.

Clearly Little Mix fans were not happy with Chris’ method of break up, as it’s reported he split with Jesy via text whilst she was on tour.

However Chris has since justified choosing to split with Jesy by text, previously revealing to OK! magazine, ‘Our relationship came at a difficult time, because the band were touring America, so we mostly spoke on the phone.’

With many fans even accusing the Essex lad of using Jesy to boost his profile, however Chris has always insisted that was not the case.

Shortly after their separation Chris reunited with ex girlfriend and co-star Amber Dowding.

The pair have recently had to defend their relationship as rumours circulated that they were caught up in a row at V Festival.

But Amber reassured fans that her and Chris were just fine.

And the loved-up couple will be returning to our screens very soon for the new series of TOWIE.

As for Jesy, she is well and truly over the dramz of her former flame as she has found a new beau in the form of Harry James.

Hopefully fans can put Jesy and Chris’ short lived romance behind them, as this pair clearly have.