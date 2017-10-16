Erm, this is awkward...

There’s never a shortage of drama for the cast of TOWIE on screen and now one star has got everyone talking off screen too over rumours they’ve QUIT the show.

Reports emerged on Sunday alleging that Tommy Mallet had decided to leave the series after four years to get away from the arguments and focus on his footwear business, though it was claimed that his girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou would stay.

Now though Tommy has sensationally DENIED that he’s bowing out of the programme and made it clear on Twitter that he’s still loving life on TOWIE.

‘Just been alerted to today’s press. Im currently back filming @OnlyWayIsEssex and am happy / grateful to be doing so right now,’ the 25-year-old told his followers.

This came just hours after he had reportedly told The Daily Star that he was ready to step away from the reality series.

‘I owe a lot to the show and I will always be part of it but it’s time to concentrate on my businesses,’ he was quoted as saying.

‘I’m working two jobs and I’m in big important meetings one day and on TOWIE the next getting ag, swearing and calling someone something too rude to print!’

Meanwhile Georgia, 25, had reportedly insisted that she’d be sticking around.

‘I joined the show on my own so I will definitely stay,’ she had apparently said. ‘I love filming and I love getting involved.’

The confusion comes just weeks after Tommy SLAMMED TOWIE in a shock rant after viewers criticised him for his behaviour towards Megan McKenna.

Megan ended up in tears after getting upset over Tommy’s comments that she’d only made up with Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green because she ‘doesn’t have any other friends’, sparking a backlash against him which led to a shock remark.

‘After watching that scene… The only way is Essex can go f*** themselves… That’s all I’m saying,’ he wrote in a tweet that was soon deleted.

So much dramz…