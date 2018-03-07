We weren't expecting this...





We can barely keep up with TOWIE romances nowadays. Just when we thought Chris Clark and Amber Dowding were one of Essex’s strongest couples, they’ve gone and shocked us by calling it quits.

These two were dating back in 2016, but they broke up for a short period of time and Chris moved on with our Little Mix lady, Jesy Nelson.

But we all know how THAT ended… (he reportedly dumped her on the phone).

Anyway, Chris and Amber soon reunited and have been pretty loved-up ever since – even moving into their very own flat over Christmas.

Things have been going so well for the Essex pair, that they were even cut from the new season of TOWIE because ‘they couldn’t bring any more drama’.

Speaking about his exit last month, 23-year-old Chris told OK! magazine: ‘[TOWIE] is very dramatic and it plays on people’s relationships, and I’m quite stable in my relationship with Amber.

‘We’ve just moved out and everything is going well. I just feel like I couldn’t bring anything else to the table, as in dramatically.’

But it looks like Chris may have spoken too soon as now the couple have reportedly drifted apart since their time on the ITVBe show ended.

‘It’s amicable,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They spent a lot of time together while filming TOWIE but now they’re not on the show they’ve spent less and less time with one another and they’ve drifted apart.’

The insider added that Chris ‘has some living to do’ before he settles down, continuing: ‘He’s only 23 and has a lot of living to do, he wants to focus on his car business and other suitable TV work.’

Although neither stars have commented on the reports yet, Amber has since been sharing some very cryptic messages with her social media followers.

On Wednesday morning, the reality star wrote: ‘Quote of the day: today is the beginning of anything you want’.

Hmm… we’ll have to wait and see what happens.