And now we can't wait to see the Christmas special!

Who doesn’t love a bit of TOWIE gossip? Well, this week Dan Edgar has been caught making out with another cast member who isn’t Amber Turner! The cast and crew celebrated the wrap party having finished filming the Christmas special and, of course, there were some boozing involved.

It was Gemma Collins who captured Chloe Simms stumbling onto Dan at the party! Both seemed to be enjoying holding on to each other. It seemed that Gemma was aware of the chemistry between Chloe and Dan, and didn’t have an issue in sharing it with her Instagram followers. Oh we love you, Gemma!

The TOWIE hunk, Dan, hasn’t had many problems schmoozing his co-stars in the past. His latest on-screen and off-screen romance was blonde bombshell, Amber Turner. However, Amber soon discovered that Dan wasn’t as faithful as he had made out and ended their relationship on-screen. Ouch!

Prior to this, Dan had been dating Chloe’s on/off best friend Lauren Pope, who has recently returned to the ITVBe show earlier this year. None of these romances have had much luck for Mr. Edgar though. Perhaps Chloe is the one!

This wasn’t the first time that the couple had been seen getting cosy though. They had been spotted at the beginning of the month when they were photographed together at the ITV Gala. Chloe was photographed kissing Dan’s cheek whilst they colour matched their outfits walking down the red-carpet. However, neither of the TOWIE stars have confirmed a romance! For all we know, they could just be friends?

So, we guess we’ll just have to wait for the TOWIE Christmas Special to know what is going on between the two potential love birds. It has definitely got us excited though!