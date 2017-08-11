Danielle hailed her ex as 'The One' just a few days ago

Former TOWIE star, Danielle Armstrong has broken up with her former footballer boyfriend Daniel Spiller just months after quitting the show to be with him.

The 29-year-old started dating the businessman late last year and left The Only Way Is Essex just a few weeks later to focus on their relationship.

But now it looks like the romance is off after a rep for Danielle confirmed to us: ‘Danielle and Daniel have split.’

While we’re not sure exactly what caused the shock split, the former couple haven’t featured on each other’s social media pages for a few weeks now.

Which is the digital equivalent of a break-up…

The news comes just a few days after the reality star was reported gushing about Dan, saying this is her ‘first grown up relationship’ following a very bitter break-up with former Essex co-star, James Lock.