The reality star has revealed the moment she decided to transform her body

Since quitting TOWIE last year, reality star Danielle Armstrong has been busy building a life with boyfriend, Daniel Spiller and working on her killer bod.

Although she might be impressing fans with her toned physique now, the blonde beauty has opened up about struggling with her body image while being in the public eye.

‘I hated the trolls and all the comments about my weight, ‘ the 29-year-old told Reveal magazine.

‘When I left TOWIE, I put on a stone. And I realised I need to get fit and healthy after looking at pap shots of myself.’

After feeling self conscious about her weight gain, the Essex lady signed up with a personal trainer – who just so happened to turn into long term boyfriend and love-of-her-life, Daniel.

And just look at her now!

‘I started working with Dan, which was the best thing I’ve done,’ Danni continued.

‘It was a win-win situation – I got a good body and a boyfriend out of it’.



Did you ever hear of a more perfect reality love story?

Danni is clearly VERY loved-up with her new man, but back when she starred on The Only Way Is Essex, the reality pro was best known for breaking up and making up with ex James Lock more times than we can remember.

Opening up about their turbulent relationship, now the telly star has revealed they were ‘toxic’ together.

‘The last time me and James got together, it was because it was easier being together than not,’ she said.

‘He’s with Yaz [Oukhellou] now, and she suits him better. He needs someone who looks after him – who mothers him – whereas I need someone who brings the best out of me.

‘Me and James didn’t do that for each other. We were toxic.’

However things have definitely changed for the star as she confessed ‘Dan is the opposite of James’ adding: ‘He’s a lot more calm… so he’s the opposite of me too. He puts me in my place but we don’t argue.

‘It’s the first grown up relationship I’ve had’.

We’re glad to see Danni doing so well!