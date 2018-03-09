This Essex lady looks totally different

We can hardly believe it’s been five years since Danielle Armstrong flew onto our telly screens as James Lock‘s fiery new girlfriend on TOWIE. Aww!

But nowadays the 29-year-old has moved on from Essex lad Lockie and left the drama of her reality show days behind her.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Instead, Dani swapped the SugarHut for the gym and spends any spare time she gets working on her incred bod.

Just last month the blonde babe told her Instagram fans that she’d managed to drop 21Ibs by making small lifestyle changes.

More: Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong hits back at David Walliams flirting reports

Sharing a video of herself in her underwear, she wrote: ‘I can’t believe how just by changing my breakfast and leading a healthier active lifestyle I’ve managed to lose 21Ibs and gained 7Ibs of muscle.’

Revealing the secrets to her transformation, Danielle continued: ‘I work out 2-3 times a weeks for an hour at the gym and I still enjoy going out at the weekends for dinner and a few drinks.

‘I haven’t shared this pic to try and impress or create attention but to only help you ladies realise this is something I would never had posted 16 months ago.

Before adding: ‘I’ve never felt so body confident and happy in myself.’ Good on you, Dan!

And with her new found confidence, the former TOWIE lady has been showing off all her hard work on a luxury trip to Dubai, because why not?

Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a snap of her fierce bod while in a blue bikini with the city in the distance behind her – and naturally the photo racked up over 30k likes.

Seriously, just look at those abs.

Anyway, while Danielle continues to flaunt her gym-honed figure on Instagram, we’re taking a look back at the star’s VERY impressive makeover.