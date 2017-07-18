‘Body goals’: Fans praise TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong as she flaunts her amazing weight loss in latest snap

The hard work has paid off...

Former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has gained praise from her Instagram followers after sharing a pic of her seriously toned bod.

Since leaving TOWIE in December the Essex beauty has focused on herself and has even found romance.

Danielle previously dated long term boyfriend and fellow TOWIE star James Lock but the pair split in August last year and James has since found love with Yasmin Oukhellou.

And now Danielle has got fans talking after she uploaded a seriously enviable pic to her Instagram, the reality star captioned the pic, ‘Being Body Confident Is Everything A Woman Must Feel,’ followed by a string of empowering hashtags including, ‘#bodyconfidence’ and ‘#positivevibes’.

And fans were quick to praise Danielle on her amazing figure with several even commenting ‘body goals’ and asking the reality star for her ‘secret’, one user wrote: ‘You look amazing @daniellearmstrong88 so happy and confident.’

A second added: ‘@daniellearmstrong88 your looking fabulous and you can tell you feel good about yourself which is the best bit.’

A third said: ‘You look amazing danni, it’s also about who you are as a person and I personally think you have it all, lovely polite kind young girl and that right there is why you should be confident. Goals’

Talking to her Snapchat followers back in February Danielle got candid about her body hang ups, the star revealed: ‘There was pictures of me around the pool and obviously we didn’t know there was paps, and some people think ‘well you’re not even big’ but for me I felt the worst.’

She added: ‘I remember sitting in my room just crying, thinking I’m ugly, I’m fat.’

Danielle previously revealed that she had lost a stone in 12 weeks after embracing a healthy and active lifestyle.

And it looks like Danielle is very happy after finding romance with hunky footballer Daniel Spiller.

We think this Essex lady looks AH-mazing!