Arg was NOT in Elliott's good books

TOWIE star Elliott Wright recently married love of his life, Sadie Stuart in a fairy tale wedding.



But despite the star being happier than ever with his new wife, it looks Elliott’s big day was almost put in jeopardy by one particular guest – a Mr. James Argent.

Yup, James (aka. Arg) was given the important role of groomsman during the extravagant ceremony, but Elliott was left furious when his best pal missed an important appointment in the run up to the wedding.

So much so, that he ended up BANNING him from their official wedding photos.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Elliott admitted: ‘I banned Arg from being in the official pictures because he p**sed me off before the wedding!’ MORE: TOWIE star Elliott Wright reveals why Mark Wright PULLED OUT of his wedding at last minute Revealing the reason behind his decision, the 36-year-old said: ‘He didn’t bother to go to his suit fitting so, on the day, it didn’t fit him properly. ‘We had a bit of an argument over it because to me it’s an honour to be asked to be a groomsman and I was annoyed that he didn’t take it seriously.’

Luckily, it looks like all was forgiven pretty quickly (who can stay mad at Arg?), as dad-of-two Elliott added: ‘We had a hug later in the day and we’re okay now.

‘At the end of the day, Arg is Arg, he’s a bit annoying but he’s one of my oldest friends, so I couldn’t stay annoyed him for too long.

‘He was our master of ceremonies and he did a fantastic job.’