TOWIE fans were given a treat at the end of Wednesday night’s episode as an old face made a surprise return – and it caused some MAJOR drama.

A teaser clip of the next show gave a glimpse of the moment Danielle Armstrong appears back in Essex at a Halloween party, giving everyone a shock but none more so than her ex James Lock…

The footage showed the gang celebrating the spooky holiday at themed party before a cloaked figure appeared in the hallway, who then pulled down their hood to reveal themselves as 29-year-old Danielle.

‘Happy Halloween!’ the reality star cheekily said, leading to gasps from her former co-stars.

Many seemed excited to see her but the same couldn’t be said for her former boyfriend Lockie.

The Essex boy – who awkwardly was at the bash with his new girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou – looked unimpressed as he said: ‘How’s that even funny?’

He then seemed to make his feelings about Danielle’s return very clear by walking OUT of the party – yikes.

Meanwhile Chloe Sims was thrilled to see her old pal and gave her hug.

‘You’re not very subtle, are you?’ Chloe was heard telling her. Nope, subtle isn’t a word we’d use for that entrance!

Viewers were loving the drama and couldn’t contain their excitement about it on social media, with many happy to see Danielle back even if it is just a one-off appearance.

‘Yay! Dani’s back can’t wait for Sunday’s episode! We’ve missed you! @Daniarmstrong88 #TOWIE,’ one fan tweeted, whilst another said: ‘Actually screamed at seeing @Daniarmstrong88 back on #towie!! Genuinely sooo excited! Is it Sunday yet!!!’

And one posted: ‘#towie looks interesting next week! @JamesLock__ reaction to @Daniarmstrong88 being back is not “even funny”, it’s HILARIOUS!’

Yep, certainly looks like we’re in for a treat on Sunday’s episode!

Danielle – who left the show last December in emotional scenes – was chuffed with the positive reaction to her brief return, telling fans on Twitter: ‘Wow thanks for all the tweets & lovely messages can’t wait for you all to watch Sunday nights @OnlyWayIsEssex #imback #onenightonly #towie’

Eek, we can’t wait either!