Arthur is currently serving a 20 year jail sentence

Ferne McCann has taken to Twitter to deny she is still visiting ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins in prison after he was jailed for a London acid attack.

Following the news that 25-year-old Arthur was given a longer prison sentence after smuggling a phone into jail to call her on – it was reported that his lawyer revealed Ferne and her little girl occasionally visit him behind bars.

While defending his decision to hide two SIM cards and two memory sticks into a crutch, Arthur’s barrister Rebecca Randall is said to have told the court he’s used the mobile phone to call Ferne while she was pregnant.

‘The only reason Mr Collins had that phone was to contact, privately, his girlfriend and friends and family’, she reportedly told Woolwich Crown Court.

‘His girlfriend at the time was heavily pregnant with his first child.

‘That child is now two months old and occasionally visits him with its mother and his sister.’

However, now Ferne has spoken out to say this isn’t true and she actually only visited her ex boyfriend once – which she previously spoke openly about.

In the statement shared on Ferne’s social media page, the 27-year-old said: ‘I am posting this so it cannot be misquoted and sets the record straight.

‘The story today says that I have been visiting Sunday’s father in prison. As I have already made clear, I visited him once and I have not been to see him since. ‘

The former TOWIE star then added: ‘I have repeatedly made clear that I have not been to see him… Again and for absolute clarity, I do not in anyway condone the actions that took place in Mangle on April 2017.

‘Nobody should be faced with violence on a night out and the victims have my fullest sympathy. Respectfully, Ferne.’

Ferne, 27, gave birth to hers and Arthur’s daughter Sunday in November and released a statement condemning her former boyfriend’s actions when he was found guilty of the acid attack later that month.

She recently opened up about visiting her ex in prison with the baby before his sentencing, telling the Sunday People: ‘I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me.

‘This was because I am very angry about what has happened and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say’.

‘I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear.’

The mum-of-one then added: ‘I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on’.

Following the visit Ferne reportedly told Arthur that it would be the last time he’d ever see her or Sunday.

The incident at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston left at least 22 people injured. 16 of those suffered serious burns, with one man requiring a skin graft for third-degree chemical burns on the side of his face whilst others had eye injuries.

Arthur is now serving a 20 year sentence for the attack as well as an added eight months for possessing a prohibited item while in prison.