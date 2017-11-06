TOWIE’s Ferne McCann reveals her daughter’s unusual name as she shares adorable picture of the newborn

Ferne announced her baby's birth on Thursday

After giving birth last week, now former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has revealed the name of her daughter – and it’s adorable!

Taking to Instagram, the new mum posted an adorable snap of her kissing her little one on the head under a banner that reads: ‘Sunday’.

But the sign isn’t just alluding to the day she shared the picture – as that’s what she’s named her newborn! How sweet is that?

Next to the cute image, she simply wrote: ‘I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name… meet Sunday.’

And it looks like her 1.8million followers absolutely love the name, as one wrote: ‘I actually adore this name’.

‘Sunday’s a beautiful name for a beautiful baby. Congratulations,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Congratulations on your beautiful girl, 💖 love her name xxx’.

Ferne split with her baby’s dad, Arthur Collins, 25, after he was arrested in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub back in April – the trial is ongoing.

The I’m A Celebrity star announced the birth of her first born on Thursday in an equally adorable post that read: ‘Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early.’

Before revealing the unique name, the 27-year-old admitted that she was torn between two options for a girl.

Talking to OK! magazine before the birth, Ferne said: ‘I had a girls’ name but I’ve just thought of another one I like so, if it’s a girl, I’m going to see what the baby looks like and then decide between the two.

‘I think the name I choose is what people will have the most opinions on and that will bug me, but it’s my decision.’

Ferne hasn’t yet revealed why she chose the unusual name – but the star could have given birth over a week ago on Sunday 29 October 2017, or maybe it’s just her favourite day?

