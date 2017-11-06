Ferne announced her baby's birth on Thursday

After giving birth last week, now former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has revealed the name of her daughter – and it’s adorable!

Taking to Instagram, the new mum posted an adorable snap of her kissing her little one on the head under a banner that reads: ‘Sunday’.

But the sign isn’t just alluding to the day she shared the picture – as that’s what she’s named her newborn! How sweet is that?

Next to the cute image, she simply wrote: ‘I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name… meet Sunday.’

And it looks like her 1.8million followers absolutely love the name, as one wrote: ‘I actually adore this name’.

‘Sunday’s a beautiful name for a beautiful baby. Congratulations,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Congratulations on your beautiful girl, 💖 love her name xxx’.

Ferne split with her baby’s dad, Arthur Collins, 25, after he was arrested in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub back in April – the trial is ongoing.

The I’m A Celebrity star announced the birth of her first born on Thursday in an equally adorable post that read: ‘Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early.’

Before revealing the unique name, the 27-year-old admitted that she was torn between two options for a girl.

Talking to OK! magazine before the birth, Ferne said: ‘I had a girls’ name but I’ve just thought of another one I like so, if it’s a girl, I’m going to see what the baby looks like and then decide between the two.

‘I think the name I choose is what people will have the most opinions on and that will bug me, but it’s my decision.’

Ferne hasn’t yet revealed why she chose the unusual name – but the star could have given birth over a week ago on Sunday 29 October 2017, or maybe it’s just her favourite day?

Well, we LOVE the name. Let us know what you think @CelebsNow.