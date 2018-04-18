Wow pics! See TOWIE star Ferne McCann’s total body transformation

In the snaps – taken on January 3rd and February 5th – Ferne is sporting a hot pink sports bra, while she can be seen with a noticeably slimmer waistline in the second. Not to mention that glamorous new blonde hair!
Amazing, right?
And the new mum is clearly pleased with her enviable figure as she also shared a side-on photo revealing her flat stomach, writing: ‘I feel amazing. So happy seeing these pics’.
The telly star regularly posts workout videos to her social media accounts and has also admitted to cutting all junk and processed food from her diet.
As well as eating her mum’s home cooked meals, Ferne has also credited her weight loss to breastfeeding.
Appearing on Lorraine back in December, she said: ‘Breastfeeding definitely helps.
‘I feel like this skirt is covering up a few sins but I’m not going to the gym. [And I’ve been eating] mum’s healthy dinners.’
Well, whatever she’s doing – it’ working! Let’s take a look back at Ferne’s epic transformation…
1/16
Ferne McCann: May 2013
After joining TOWIE in 2013, Ferne was straight off to film in Marbella.
Credit: Marbella Photo/REX/Shutterstock
2/16
Ferne McCann: February 2014
In a photoshoot promoting the 11th series of the show, Ferne looked incred.
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
3/16
Ferne McCann: May 2014
The telly star looked happy and confident in a bikini on holiday four years ago.
Credit: Instagram
4/16
Ferne McCann: June 2014
It was back to Marbella for Ferne in 2014 as she hit the beach with her pals.
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
5/16
Ferne McCann: April 2015
No carbs before Marbs definitely worked for Ferne!
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
6/16
Ferne McCann: June 2015
The 27-year-old looked as fit as ever when she went on a hike with her BFF’s in the sun.
Credit: Ralph Petts/REX/Shutterstock
7/16
Ferne McCann: September 2015
Another night out for Ferne!
Credit: Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
8/16
Ferne McCann: November 2015
Ferne took to the infamous I’m A Celebrity shower – and looked amaze!
Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock
9/16
Ferne McCann: August 2016
The TV presenter looked fitter than ever when she took part in the Great Scottish Swim.
Credit: Jeff Holmes/REX/Shutterstock
10/16
Ferne McCann: October 2016
Ferne turned on the glamour for the Pride of Britain Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
11/16
Ferne McCann: November 2016
Wow! Ferne looked great in bikini back in 2016.
Credit: Instagram
12/16
Ferne McCann: March 2017
The TOWIE babe looked chic at The TRIC Awards.
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
13/16
Ferne McCann: April 2017
Just two weeks before she announced her pregnancy, Ferne shared this bikini snap on holiday.
Credit: Instagram
14/16
Ferne McCann: July 2017
We absolutely LOVED Ferne’s pregnancy style.
Credit: Instagram
15/16
Ferne McCann: February 2018
WOW! Just look how amazing Ferne looked three months after giving birth.
Credit: Instagram
16/16
Ferne McCann: April 2018
Those abs are amazing – but we can’t stop looking at how cute baby Sunday is…