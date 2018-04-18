Wow pics! See TOWIE star Ferne McCann’s total body transformation

The mum-of-one has been working hard on her post-baby bod

Let’s face it, former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has never looked so good.

Just take one look at the mum-of-one’s Instagram page and you’ll see what we’re talking about…

Obviously, the reality babe has always been in incredible shape ever since she joined the Essex line up alongside former boyfriend Charlie Sims back in 2013.

But after giving birth to her daughter Sunday – who she shares with ex Arthur Collins – in November, Ferne has totally overhauled her lifestyle and hit the gym hard.

And it’s definitely paying off, as in February the 27-year-old took to Snapchat with an incredible before and after shot.

In the snaps – taken on January 3rd and February 5th – Ferne is sporting a hot pink sports bra, while she can be seen with a noticeably slimmer waistline in the second. Not to mention that glamorous new blonde hair!

Amazing, right?

And the new mum is clearly pleased with her enviable figure as she also shared a side-on photo revealing her flat stomach, writing: ‘I feel amazing. So happy seeing these pics’.

The telly star regularly posts workout videos to her social media accounts and has also admitted to cutting all junk and processed food from her diet.

As well as eating her mum’s home cooked meals, Ferne has also credited her weight loss to breastfeeding.

Appearing on Lorraine back in December, she said: ‘Breastfeeding definitely helps.

‘I feel like this skirt is covering up a few sins but I’m not going to the gym. [And I’ve been eating] mum’s healthy dinners.’

Well, whatever she’s doing – it’ working! Let’s take a look back at Ferne’s epic transformation…