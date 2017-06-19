Arthur and fellow defendant, Andre Pheonix have denied the charges

Ferne McCann‘s ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins has pleaded not guilty to carrying out an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

The 25-year-old – who’s expecting a baby with TOWIE star, Ferne – was arrested six days after the attack at Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston, which left two people partially blinded and 22 others injured.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

He appeared alongside fellow defendant, Andre Phoenix at Wood Green Crown Court via a video link on Monday 19th June.

They both pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing GBH with intent and 11 counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Club-goers were celebrating the long Easter weekend when an ‘unknown corrosive substance’, believed to be acid, was said to have been thrown in the early hours of the morning on April 17th.

More: Pregnant TOWIE star Ferne McCann ‘back in touch’ with ex Arthur Collins following arrest over acid attack

In the days after the shock attack took place, police revealed a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man had tragically been left blinded in one eye after being sprayed with the substance.

At the time Police released a statement which said: ‘We have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub.

‘All have burn-related injuries. This incident has caused suffering to a large group of people and left a young man and a woman women blinded in one eye and many others needing long term treatment.’

Arthur was arrested in a home in Highham Ferrers, Northants just a few days later on Sunday 23rd April.

A trial date has been set for October 9th this year and it is expected to last two weeks.