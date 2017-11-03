We're so happy for Ferne!

A HUGE congratulations is in order for former TOWIE star Ferne McCann as she’s given birth to a beautiful baby!

The reality star confirmed the happy news on Instagram alongside an adorable photo, while also finally revealing the sex of her new arrival.

Sharing a sweet pic of her little one’s tiny little hands, the 27-year-old wrote: ‘Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love & bursting with pride.

Before adding: ‘It’s a girl.’ And just LOOK how cute she is.

Essex babe, Ferne decided not to find out the sex of her baby – which she shares with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins – before giving birth so her daughter is sure to be a big surprise.

And the star’s fans were quick to send their love following the exciting news, as one wrote: ‘Happy birthday beautiful baby girl so happy for you @fernemccann xx’.

While another added: ‘Congratulations being a mummy is amazing best feeling ever. Xxxxx’

And Ferne’s TOWIE costar Gemma Collins, 36, also took to Twitter with the emotional news, telling fans: ‘So emotional right now congratulations @fernemccann on your beautiful little girl.’

While her I’m a Celeb BFF, 29, also shared an adorable message telling her 3.8m Instagram followers: ‘This is the best news I’ve had in AGES!! My beautiful friend @fernemccann has had her baby girl!!

‘My darlin, I am beyond happy for you! So much love gorgeous! Can’t wait to meet the princess!!’ AW!

Ferne split with her baby’s dad, Arthur, 25, after he was arrested in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub back in April – the trial is ongoing.

Meanwhile, although there’s no word of the tot’s name just yet, it looks like Ferne will be sharing intimate details about her birth as she’s filming brand new reality show,

Speaking about the upcoming ITVBe 90-minute programme – which is due to air later this year – Ferne told OK! magazine: ‘I really want my birth to be featured. But obviously I won’t be doing a Kourtney Kardashian and pulling my baby out myself!

‘There will definitely be bits of me in labour, though.’



Congrats again, Ferne! We know you’re going to make an amazing mum.