Poor Amber has been through a worrying time

TOWIE is never far from drama on screen but filming of the new series has also proved pretty chaotic behind the scenes too.

Shooting for the Marbella special has been disrupted after cast member Amber Dowding reportedly became violently ill and was soon rushed to hospital.

The 24-year-old had to be hospitalised with the mystery illness for several days, it’s claimed, and it’s believed that she may have picked up a bug during a recent holiday to Antigua with boyfriend Chris Clark.

‘Amber and Chris recently came back from Antigua but Amber had been really suffering and struggling to keep anything down,’ a source says.

‘Production rushed her to hospital after seeing the state she was in during filming in Marbella and she was hospitalised for a few days, which was really worrying for Chris.’

Fortunately it sounds like Amber is now feeling much better following the scare.

‘Thankfully she’s on the mend now,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘But is having to take tablets everyday to keep the sickness at bay.’

Poor Amber! It looks like the TV star has picked up a bit as she’s been seen posing for photos and having a giggle with boyfriend Chris whilst filming over the past few days.

Amber hasn’t directly referenced the drama on social media but hinted that she’s been taking extra care of herself following the bug.

‘I’ve never drunk so much water than I have in the last 5 days .. I feel so revitalised and refreshed it’s great,’ she Tweeted on Friday.

She also revealed that she’s heading back to Essex now after the trip.

It comes just months after Amber and Chris, 22, rekindled their romance following Chris’ split from Little Mix star Jesy Nelson.

The pair are clearly smitten and Amber posted a romantic snap of them kissing to Instagram on Thursday with the caption: ‘allllll mine❤️’

Awww. We hope Chris is looking after you after that nasty bug, Amber!