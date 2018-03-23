Oops! TOWIE star Fran Parman suffers MAJOR nip slip in outrageous outfit

Poor, Fran!

Former TOWIE star Fran Parman has been showing off her incredible body transformation recently after dropping an impressive three stone.

But unfortunately, while showing off her new slim figure the reality star suffered an almighty wardrobe malfunction on Thursday night. Eeeek!

Joined by best mate and Love Island beauty Georgia Harrison at London’s fancy bar The Meagro, Fran made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a VERY risque outfit.

The Essex babe – who dated James ‘Diags’ Bennewith during her time on TOWIE – opted for some navy trousers and a COMPLETELY undone blazer with a pair of white heels.

And choosing to go braless under the outfit, Fran was just asking for a major wardrobe malfunction…

See what we mean? Unfortunately, the inevitable happened and she actually exposed her nipple on the red carpet.

As she posed for photos with her hands on her hips, the left side of the jacket fell open. Ooops!

But Fran wasn’t the only one showing off her incred body, as fellow reality star Georgia also flashed her lacy knickers in a pair of ripped khaki trousers and tight black wrap top.

Is anyone else getting serious Lara Croft vibes?

It comes after Fran recently unveiled the incredible results of her three and a half stone weight loss, after completely overhauling her lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram with a side-by-side comparison of her body in January, Fran explained to her followers that her journey has been far from easy due to suffering from extreme anxiety.

She wrote: ‘Before anyone starts commenting anything, please read what I have to say here before you judge

‘I was in a really bad place a few months back, got awful anxiety even when I went to the gym. I was so anxious that people would look and laugh. But I got through it and thought, “No, this is my journey. I’m here for me so I’m not going to worry about anyone else”.

‘Before anyone says I’ve edited it or had lipo suction, I haven’t, and I’ve done this so younger girls can follow my tips and do it the right way.’

Before anyone starts commenting anything please read what I have to say here before you judge… so I was in a really bad place a few months back, got awful anxiety even when I went to the gym I was so anxious if people would look and laugh, but I got through it and thought, no this is my journey, I'm here for me so Im not going to worry about anyone else but myself and look at the out come, 3 and a half stone lighter now. Before anyone says I've edited it or that's not me or I've had lipo suction. I haven't, and I've done this journey for younger girls to follow my tips and do it the right way. I will be uploading tips very soon on how to loose weight. If anyone says I had lipo coz of the bruise on the side of my hip I got drunk Friday and walked in to a car. I cut my face off because I was so embarrassed of how I looked and so if you look at the next I literally just come back from a run and took a selfie so u can see I don't edit any pics. I worked really hard to get here guys Andu just want to show, if you want it, you lot can do it too ❤️

Good on you, girl!