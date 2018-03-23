Poor, Fran!

Former TOWIE star Fran Parman has been showing off her incredible body transformation recently after dropping an impressive three stone.

But unfortunately, while showing off her new slim figure the reality star suffered an almighty wardrobe malfunction on Thursday night. Eeeek!

Joined by best mate and Love Island beauty Georgia Harrison at London’s fancy bar The Meagro, Fran made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a VERY risque outfit.

The Essex babe – who dated James ‘Diags’ Bennewith during her time on TOWIE – opted for some navy trousers and a COMPLETELY undone blazer with a pair of white heels.

And choosing to go braless under the outfit, Fran was just asking for a major wardrobe malfunction…

See what we mean? Unfortunately, the inevitable happened and she actually exposed her nipple on the red carpet.

As she posed for photos with her hands on her hips, the left side of the jacket fell open. Ooops!

But Fran wasn’t the only one showing off her incred body, as fellow reality star Georgia also flashed her lacy knickers in a pair of ripped khaki trousers and tight black wrap top.

Is anyone else getting serious Lara Croft vibes?

It comes after Fran recently unveiled the incredible results of her three and a half stone weight loss, after completely overhauling her lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram with a side-by-side comparison of her body in January, Fran explained to her followers that her journey has been far from easy due to suffering from extreme anxiety.

She wrote: ‘Before anyone starts commenting anything, please read what I have to say here before you judge

‘I was in a really bad place a few months back, got awful anxiety even when I went to the gym. I was so anxious that people would look and laugh. But I got through it and thought, “No, this is my journey. I’m here for me so I’m not going to worry about anyone else”.

‘Before anyone says I’ve edited it or had lipo suction, I haven’t, and I’ve done this so younger girls can follow my tips and do it the right way.’

Good on you, girl!