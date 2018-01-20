TOWIE star Fran Parman reveals impressive three stone weight loss

Fran confessed to suffering from anxiety during her weight loss battle

Former TOWIE star Fran Parman has wowed fans with an incredible makeover, taking to Instagram to show off her impressive three stone weight loss.

Sharing a side-by-side comparison, Fran explained to her followers that her journey has been far from easy due to suffering from extreme anxiety.

She wrote: ‘Before anyone starts commenting anything, please read what I have to say here before you judge…

‘I was in a really bad place a few months back, got awful anxiety even when I went to the gym. I was so anxious that people would look and laugh. But I got through it and thought, “No, this is my journey. I’m here for me so I’m not going to worry about anyone else”.

‘Before anyone says I’ve edited it or had lipo suction, I haven’t, and I’ve done this so younger girls can follow my tips and do it the right way.’

Unsurprisingly fans were quick to praise Fran, with one writing: ‘Amazing! Not just your body but your strength and mind and soul on all levels.’

Another said: ‘Good on you! We all get stuck in a rut and it takes guts to stick to a diet and exercise. Celebs these days just go get surgery to correct all the overeating but you have done it the hard way.’

Clearly overwhelmed, Fran later posted: ‘Thank you all so much for your messages, comments and the phone calls I have received, texts just everything… I can’t wait to help you all lose weight!’

Keep it up, Fran – you look great!