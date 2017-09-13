The former TOWIE star was left devastated after recent comments

Fans of former TOWIE star Frankie Essex have rallied around her after she revealed she never wants to wear a bikini again after being fat-shamed following her recent weight gain.

Opening up about the cruel incident which happened whilst she was soaking up the sun on holiday with best pal Casey Bachelor, Frankie, 30, wrote on Twitter: ‘Was having a lovely day at the pool with @caseybatchelor until someone decided to call me fat a few sun loungers down from us so hurtful.’

A few minutes later she added, ‘I don’t even want to wear a bikini now feel so uncomfortable.’

However, Frankie, who recently celebrated her thirtieth birthday, was immediately inundated with messages of support from her fans.

‘People are so jealous your [sic] definitely NOT fat and you’re really beautiful,’ one told her.

‘People knock you down where they are jealous. Don’t give these bitter people your time and energy. Hold your head high,’ another said.

Whilst a third added: ‘Ignore them! You have a lovely figure! Clearly jealous of you, I wouldn’t worry what people like that have to say.’

Meanwhile, best pal Casey, who was with her in Spain at the time, lent her support saying: ‘Jealous idiots babe! They wish they were having as much fu as us. I think it’s sangria time!’

However, the cruel jibes from fellow holiday goers must have been particularly tough for Frankie, as she recently admitted she’s felt depressed after gaining a stone in weight.

Speaking recently Frankie explained how a painful knee injury had left her unable to exercise.

She told The Sun: ‘It’s annoying cos I’ve put on a bit of weight. I’ve put on a stone. Not being able to go gym – you eat and it makes me a bit depressed cos I can’t go gym.’

Don’t let the haters get you down though, Frankie – you look great!