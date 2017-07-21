The dramatic look has got a lot of people talking...

TOWIE‘s Gemma Collins is not one to take a back seat when it comes to fashion.

And the Essex lady made sure all eyes were on her when she turned up at the ITV Summer Party with her reality co-stars on Thursday wearing a VERY bold dress.

Taking fashion statement to the next level, 36-year-old Gem opted for a an Eighties style orange gown as she arrived at The Orangery in Kensington Palace.

The star’s elaborate ruffled dress was completed by HUGE shoulder pads (in case you didn’t notice) and had a gold chain detail down the front.

Adding even more glitz to the striking gown, the I’m A Celeb star paired it with some shiny gold heels and a sparkly bag.

And Gemma was clearly chuffed with her dramatic look as she posted a smouldering selfie on Instagram next to the caption: ‘Rocking my inner Lady GAGA tonight @gerdatruubon xxx’.

Rocking my inner Lady GAGA tonight 🙌🏻 @gerdatruubon xxx A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Gem’s 419k followers to comment on the photo, and it’s fair to say they were pretty divided.

‘I thought this was fancy dress at first. Love you gem but this dress needs burning!!!’ one fan wrote.



Referencing the shoulder pads, another joked: ‘When you have a party at 1pm…. and then American football at 3!!!’

A third commented: ‘I love HER BUT WHAT IN THE HELL WAS SHE thinking with that DRESS#wtaf’.

While a fourth agreed: ‘You look as though you forgot to take the coat hanger out #sholderpads’.

Although it wasn’t all bad, and loads of the CBB star’s fans rushed to defend her outfit, with one hitting back: ‘So beautiful gc you look stunning xx’, and another agreeing: ‘You look amazing’.

Well, despite dividing opinion with the interesting style, the star seemed to be having a great time as she partied with the rest of the Essex crew including pals, Chloe Lewis and Georgia Kousoulou as well as BFF’s Bobby Norris and James Lock.

Keep doing you, Gem!