The GC has been trending thanks to this viral video

Gemma Collins has taken the internet by storm once again after accidentally falling through a hole on stage – though admits it’s actually left her in PAIN.

The TOWIE star was trending on Twitter for hours following the incident at BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards on Sunday night which saw her dramatically fall down as she announced Love Island as the winner of the Best TV Show prize.

In a video of the moment which has (obviously) gone viral, the GC doesn’t seem to notice the trap door opening up beside her bringing three of the Islanders up onto the stage and promptly plunges down it, leading Amber Davies, Marcel Somerville and Jamie Jewitt to try to help her.

Someone is heard saying ‘Oh my god’ in the clip after what looked like a pretty nasty fall.

#Repost @gemmacollinsreactions (@get_repost) ・・・ OMG GEMMA FELL THROUGH THE STAGE 😱 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Fortunately Gemma, 36, seemed okay and was able to get back up on stage with the reality stars.

The bubbly blonde has since confessed that she was actually left hurting following the accident though.

Gemma posted alongside a selfie with one of the show’s presenters Rita Ora later on: ‘Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals 💖🔥💖 off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖’

Guys it was all worth it cause I got a selfie with RITA ORA #lifegoals 💖🔥💖 off to bed now I’m in agony and need to rest 😢😢😢💖🔥💖 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Fans have sent the TV star messages to wish her well after the slip and praised her for carrying on.

‘Get well soon just seen the clip and it looks painful,’ one follower posted on Instagram, whilst another said: ‘Hope you’re not in too much pain Gemma, but thanks for making us laugh so much, it’s good to laugh!’

Fortunately Gem has proved she can laugh at herself too by posting a meme about her having an ‘accident at work’.

✌🏻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

The Essex girl also revealed that she still had a great time at the event despite the embarrassing fall.

‘Well guys despite being mortified that I nearly wiped love island peeps out so sorry guys I had a ball with Rita Ora and Nick Grimshaw,’ she explained.

Bless! Hope you’re not feeling too sore today, Gem!