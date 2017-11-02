Gem and Arg called time on their romance during Wednesday night's TOWIE

On Wednesday evening’s installment of TOWIE, Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent‘s turbulent romance seemed to reach an emotional end.

After coming to terms with the fact Arg isn’t after a relationship with her, 36-year-old Gemma decided she needed to get away and jetted out of Essex.

But while we’re still drying our tears over the heartbreaking scenes, it looks like Gem is totally over her sadness already.

And shortly after the episode aired, The GC took to Instagram to share a load of loved-up snaps from her time with former flame Arg – even one of them kissing.

Posting an emotional statement about the pair’s romance – which has been on and off for six years – the CBB star wrote: ‘Guys we all have to shut the book in life just happy times reflecting on that you just have to say goodbye too but just happy memories…

‘We all started out together 6 years ago and noone outside the Towie bubble will get it but i do love Towie and my friends on the show always it’s been a journey we have all learnt and grown since the show stated our lives have changed.’

Gem then added: ‘Sometimes you just cling on to memories, ps I am NOT LEAVING the show I want to get married on Towie and share it all with you x’.

Sweet, right? But the blonde beauty didn’t stop with just one poignant message, as she then went on to share SIX more selfies with Arg, 29, including this snap of the pair snogging.

While Arg is yet to comment on the photo tribute, Gem shared one final throwback snap hanging out with her ex boyfriend.

Next to the selfie, the nostalgic star pondered: ‘So young back then I was 30 in this picture but felt 15 life was just so different back then’.

And it didn’t take the reality star’s 569k followers long to have their say, as one confused fan described it as ‘weird’, while another asked: ‘WHAT IS SHE DOING?!’.

A third concerned follower commented: ‘Gemma babe stop this isn’t going to help u’.

And a fourth agreed: ‘Maybe you should take down all these pics with arg I know your hurting but he played you so take them down. It’s for the best.’

Let’s hope Gem can stay positive about her break-up!