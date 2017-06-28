TOWIE’s Gemma Collins drops MAJOR relationship hint – as she’s pictured enjoying dinner with axed Big Brother co-star Lotan Carter

Fans are convinced Gem has a new boyfriend...

TOWIE legend, Gemma Collins hasn’t exactly had it easy when it comes to finding love.

She baked a cake for silver fox Mick Norcross, posed naked for ex-BF Charlie King and even tried to get pregnant with former lover, James ‘Arg’ Argent.

But unfortunately for Gem, none of that has resulted in her bagging the man of her dreams and starting the family she so desperately wants. N’aww.

Well, until now that is as fans are CONVINCED she’s finally found Mr. Right after the reality star posted a very cryptic Instagram post.

Sharing a quote with her 414k followers, the message read: ‘Sometimes you can’t explain what you see in a person. It’s just the way they take you to a place where no one else can’.

Adding more fuel to the fire, the Celebrity Big Brother star then captioned the shot with a love heart emoji and added: ‘when he calls your like a CHESHIRE’. Ooo errr.



💖when he calls your like a CHESHIRE 😻😻😻 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

And fans were quick to comment on the post, hoping that the GC had finally settled down.

‘Hope you find your Prince charming hunny xxxxx,’ one excited follower wrote.

Another agreed: ‘please tell me she’s met someone nice’, while a third simply added: ‘Whoop go gem! Xx.’

Speculation over the 36-year-old’s mystery man comes just days after she admitted she was desperate to have sex with BB bad boy Lotan Carter – who’s now been removed from the series following an EPIC argument with Isabelle Warburton.

Speaking to her fellow reality stars last week, Gemma confessed: ‘Parts of him excite me. You know that fire starts just here (points to tummy)? You can feel it. There’s something about him. I don’t know what it is.

‘I’m not going to lie, I would love to have sex with him… badly. And I’m not like that normally. Like, I really want it with him.’

And it looks like the I’m A Celeb star could be one step closer to her dream as she’s been pictures hanging out with the former stripper, as well as X Factor star, Chico (random).

Lovely evening with friends 💖cheeky Thai x A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

So, is Lotan the man who’s finally going to get Gem’s candy? We’ll have to watch this space.