Will Gem finally find The One?

Our hearts broke for Gemma Collins during Wednesday evening’s TOWIE as her ex James ‘Arg’ Argent seemingly called time on their romance for the final time.

But it looks like the Essex queen isn’t going to give up on finding The One just yet, as she has reportedly signed up for E4 reality show, Celebs Go Dating.

According to The Sun, the 36-year-old is desperate to find romance and thinks dating experts Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman could match her up with her perfect man.

‘Gemma can’t wait to start filming,’ a source told the publication. ‘She’s completely putting herself in the dating experts’ hands as she’s determined to find true love on the show.

‘She’s not going to mess around – she knows they’re the top people who can find her a man and she’s going to take all their advice.’

So could The GC FINALLY meet her Mr Right?

Well, it turns out Gem already has her eyes on someone, as the insider added: ‘The only problem is, she really fancies the dating expert Eden Blackman’

Unfortunately, hunky Eden is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend so won’t be taking Gem out on a date any time soon.

But hopefully the star’s stint on the popular show might help her get over her TOWIE co-star.

Gemma was left in floods of tears after Arg – who recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating himself – rejected her offer of a romantic trip away to Tenerife, and instead she jetted off on her own.

Before leaving for her flight, the star told her ex: ‘I can’t make you like me, I can’t make you love me. But I don’t know if you will find this thing with anyone else.’

And following the emotional scenes, Gem has reassured fans that she’s now moving on from Arg with a photographic tribute of their relationship on her Instagram page.

Next to one of the pics of the pair kissing, the message reads: ‘It was nice whilst it lasted but a girls gotta move on I’m just a hopeless romantic at heart always and I won’t change’.

Let’s hope Gemma is just one step away from finding a new man!