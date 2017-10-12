The TOWIE cast are convinced it’s already happened...

TOWIE stars Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent are the reality couple we ALL want to get back together.

But after a turbulent relationship, all hopes of a reunion looked to be scuppered when the Essex pair came face-to-face on Wednesday night’s show – and it didn’t exactly go smoothly.

The former couple haven’t been on the best terms since 36-year-old Gemma revealed she tried to get pregnant with Arg’s baby when they had a one night stand in Marbella last year.

And when he returned to Essex in the most recent installment of TOWIE – after spending some time in rehab – Arg was clearly still fuming about Gem’s confession.

The Celebs Go Dating star declared to his pals that he wasn’t interested in getting back together with his ex, even reducing her to TEARS in her own shop.

But despite the emotional meeting, it looks like the on-off couple could be on track to rekindle their romance with their TOWIE co-stars reportedly convinced that they’ve already hooked up during filming.

‘The entire cast want Gemma and James to give their romance another go,’ an insider reportedly told The Sun.

‘There’s a lot more opportunity for them to officially reunite now that James has re-joined the cast.’

Gemma and Arg sparked romance rumours after they sat next to each other when some of the cast flew to Dublin to film for the show.

Sharing a picture with her 504k Instagram followers, CBB star Gem posed next to a very unimpressed looking Arg and captioned the cheeky shot: ‘Trust me to have to sit next to ARG Dublin here we come I can feel the magic.’

And it looks like it’s not only fans who are questioning the former flames, as their TOWIE pals also think something is going on.

‘Speculation is rife that something between them has already gone on – with them both filming together in Ireland,’ the insider said.

‘Chloe [Sims], Dan [Edgar] and Diags [James Bennewith] are first to question them both over their shenanigans.’

Will Arg ever get Gemma’s candy again? We kinda hope so…