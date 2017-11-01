It looks like the star has had enough

TOWIE favourite, Gemma Collins has had a bit of a tough time when it comes to her love life.

But after Sunday night’s episode – which saw Gem discover from the spirit world that she would be having James ‘Arg’ Argent‘s baby – we thought she’d finally found The One.

Because y’know, the spirits never lie…

Unfortunately, it looks like Gem has been left heartbroken all over again after Arg insisted they would only ever be friends – despite the pair flirting up a storm recently.

And during Wednesday evening’s installment of the ITVBe show, things only get worse for the 36-year-old as she talks over her relationship woes with best pal, Chloe Sims.

As Chloe warns Gem that she doesn’t see her having a friendship with Arg in light of their history – the pair dated back in 2012 and then enjoyed a steamy night together in Marbella last year – the CBB star breaks down in tears.

Drained by the stress of her feelings for Arg, she then decides it’s time to get away from the drama on a much needed holiday somewhere sunny.

But after Arg gets BBF Bobby Norris‘ take on the situation, he later tracks Gemma down outside her shop before she jets out of the country and the pair finally have a chat. Fingers crossed they can sort things out!

Gem’s emotional exit comes after Arg pulled the plug on any chance of a romance during their stay at a spooky house last week.

Sitting in her room, Gemma told Arg: ‘There is something between us! I have got feelings but it’s pointless me saying that, because nothing is going to change.’

Knocking back her advances, Arg then replied: ‘I just love you as a friend. We can’t see each other, as that is leading you on and giving you mixed signals, and that isn’t right.’ Aw!

But if Gemma’s Instagram account is anything to go by, it looks like things aren’t quite done between these two as she recently posted a photo of Arg asking to join her on holiday.

When @real_arg wants to rock up to your holiday and the brother needs to ok it 😝 come on Arg we waiting for you 💖 A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Next to a screenshot of the Celebs Go Dating star on FaceTime to her brother, she wrote: ‘When @real_arg wants to rock up to your holiday and the brother needs to ok it come on Arg we waiting for you.’

OKAY, the Gemma and Arg saga is definitely not over…